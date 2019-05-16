GARLAND — Annie Melvin Rouse, 88, of 805 Wrights Bridge Road, passed away on Thursday, May 15, 2019 at Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton.

Born in 1930 in Cumberland Co. to the late Wayman and Hattie Horne Melvin. Annie was a teacher with Sampson Community College. She is also preceded in death by a son Tommy Buchanan and grandson William Buchanan.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Ray Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Sharon Church Cemetery in Ammons, NC

Annie leaves to cherish her memories by Son: William Buchanan of Mississippi, Daughter: Yonna Buchanan Edwards of Roseboro, 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Hope valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy.

Online condolences can be made at hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.