Annie Hurley

MOUNT OLIVE — Mrs. Annie Ruth Norris Hurley, 89, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at the Vidant Duplin Hospital.

Services will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Hurley was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Noah and Clennie Gladys Peterson Norris. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James F. Hurley; two sons, Donald Hurley and James "Bud" Hurley; and a brother, James D. Norris. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Hurley Corey of Mount Olive and Janice Hurley Daniel and husband, Perry of Harrells; eight grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.