Annie Wilson Boone

WARSAW— Annie Wilson Boone, 66, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at UNC Rex in Raleigh.

Home Going Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton, burial will follow in the Wilson Chapel Cemetery, 4867 New Hope Church Rd, Turkey.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. from 2 to 6 p.m. with family present from 6 to 7 p.m.

