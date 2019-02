Antionette Maynor

CLINTON — Mrs. Antionette Diane "Peter Pan" Maynor, 66, of 440 Sasser Lane, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Hayes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Maynor Cemetery.

The public will be received from 1-6 p.m. Friday, March 1, with family present from 5-6 p.m.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland.