Areille Stevens

MT. OLIVE — Areille Patrice Stevens, 30, of 200 McCullen St., died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Mt. Olive College Chapel. Interment in the Wayne Memorial Park, Hwy. 117 S, Dudley, N.C.

Public viewing will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Butler & Son Funeral Services, Clinton, N.C.