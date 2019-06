CLINTON — Mrs. Aretha Jacobs Williams, 92, of 604 Stetson St., passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Vidant Duplin Hospital, Kenansville.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 22, at Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Thaddeus Godwin officiating.

The burial will follow in Sandhill Cemetery.

The visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Worley Funeral Home, Inc.

