CLINTON — Mr. Ariel McLamb, 92, of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Rowan Baptist Church with the Rev. Clay Carter and Rev. Mike Shook officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon to 12:50 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Mr. McLamb was a native of Sampson County, the son of the late Charlie Henry and Beatrice Lee McLamb. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, LaRue. He was one of the pioneers in the swine industry in the early 1960s. He was owner of Pig Cradles, Inc. that supplied swine equipment for thousands of swine growers in the country.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Dorcas Daughtry McLamb of the home; five children and their spouses, Gaye M. and Steve Clayton of Atlanta, Kenneth Deno and Cindy McLamb of Clinton, Jimmy Daniel McLamb of Clinton, Debra Ann McLamb and Tim Daly of Raleigh and Billie Jo McLamb and David Wright of Clinton; one sister and husband, Charlene and Bill Casey of Faison; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Cosmo.

The family wishes to thank his wonderful caregivers who lovingly cared for him during his recent illness, Dorothy Kraus, Annie Long and Debbie Smith.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Rowan Baptist Church in memory of Ariel McLamb.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.