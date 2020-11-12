1/1
Arnold "Buddy" Chestnutt
HARRELLS — Arnold "Buddy" Chestnutt, 57, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Chestnutt Family Cemetery on 2350 Fire Tower Road, Harrells.

Buddy is survived by his parents, Levie and Loretta Herring of Roseboro; daughters, Latonya (Kevin) Harris of Fayetteville, Sieretta Robinson of Fayetteville, Brandy (Brandon) Lee of Hope Mills; sons, Arnold (Jessica) Chestnutt Jr. of Fayetteville, Timarlo Chestnutt of Stedman; sisters, Boronica (Christopher) Melvin of Clinton, Patricia (Dwight) Davis of Charlotte, Flora Pridgen of Maryland; brothers, Maurice (Debra) Pridgen of Harrells, Joesph (Daphne) Chestnutt of Roseboro, Levie Lee Herring of Roseboro, Anthony (Lynette) Herring of Salemburg, 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. with family present from 6 to 7 p.m.

Hope Valley Hawkins is honored to serve the family of Arnold "Buddy" Chestnutt.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
