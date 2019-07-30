Arnold Fryar

Service Information
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-0061
Obituary
FAYETTEVILLE — Arnold Fryar, 65, formerly of Clinton, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

A home going service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Mount Zion AME Zion Church, 11015 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Magnolia, with Pastor Jimmy Melvin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 30, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton from 2-6 p.m.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
Published in The Sampson Independent from July 30 to July 31, 2019
