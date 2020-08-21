Arnold "Dean" Page

CLINTON — Mr. Arnold "Dean" Page, 51, of 481 Pearson Road, passed away at his home Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 23, at 3 p.m. at the Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tim Hall officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Salemburg.

Born on Dec. 13, 1968 to Arnold D. Page and Wanda Mae Johnson, he was raised in Bethany and graduated in 1986 from Cape Fear High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Tracey, and together they owned and operated The Hungry Farmer restaurant for seven years. Most recently, Dean managed Affordable Auto Sales in Goldsboro.

No matter what Dean did, he excelled at it and always went above and beyond for his customers. He was a proud Mason at Hiram Lodge No. 98 and a diehard UNC Tarheels Fan. He was a firefighter for the Fayetteville City Fire Department for over 21 years where he served as a former Captain. He enjoyed many things in life — hanging out with his friends and dad, going fishing, but more than anything he loved spending time with his wife, daughter and grandchildren. They were his world, and he was theirs.

Those left to cherish Dean's memory are his wife, Tracey of the home; daughter, Ashley Page Bedsole and husband, Roger of Hope Mills; dad, Arnold Page (longtime girlfriend, Freddie Beasley); mother, Wanda Mae Johnson of Clinton; three grandsons, Liam, Kemp and Nash Bedsole; granddaughter, Stori Bedsole; his father and mother-in-law, Mack and Barbara Bordeaux; and sister-in-law, Tammy Tew.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday evening, from 6-8 p.m., at Royal-Hall Funeral Home, and other times at his home.

