CLINTON — Mr. Ashley Cummings, 74, of 321 Cummings Lane, Clinton, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Rex Healthcare, Raleigh, NC.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, with Bishop Varnie N. Fullwood officiating. Burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Clinton.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 3, from 1-6 p.m. at the Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton.

