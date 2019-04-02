Obituary
Ashley Cummings

CLINTON — Mr. Ashley Cummings, 74, of 321 Cummings Lane, Clinton, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Rex Healthcare, Raleigh, NC.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, with Bishop Varnie N. Fullwood officiating. Burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Clinton.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 3, from 1-6 p.m. at the Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton.

Published in The Sampson Independent from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
