Audrey Brantley Heath

SNEADS FERRY — Audrey Brantley Heath, 78, of Sneads Ferry, NC, passed from this life on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at home with her husband and partner by her side.

She was born Oct. 16, 1942 to George and Mary Lee Brantley in Tarboro, NC, where she spent her early years.

In the late 1950's, she moved to Clinton, NC, where in 1973 she met her husband, Cuyler Freeman Heath, III, a career Naval Officer. They were married on the flight deck of the USS Newport in Norfolk, Va., and began their military life together. Audrey served as Ombudsman on several of their ships and was a dedicated volunteer for both the Red Cross and the Navy Relief Society.

An avid boater and accomplished angler, much of her spare time was spent on the waters of the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean. She was very proud of her Citations for Blue Marlin, Striped Bass, Cobia, Spadefish, Bluefish and Spot.

Retiring in 2007, she and her husband moved to the small fishing village of Sneads Ferry, where they could continue to enjoy life on the water. Age did not diminish her love of fishing, and even though her health was failing, she did manage to keep catching her share of Speckled Trout.

Audrey is survived by her husband, Cuyler Freeman Heath, III; sons, Donald B. Cobb (wife Molly) of Kettering, OH; John F. Bond of Clinton, NC; and grandchildren, Branden, Derek and Sara. She was predeceased by her daughter Sherry.

Per Audrey's wishes, no formal services will be held, however a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Navy-Marine Corp Relief Society; 875 N. Randolph St., Ste 225; Arlington, VA 22203.

