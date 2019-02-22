MAGNOLIA — Mrs. Barbara A. Draughon, 55, of 2329 Trinity Church Road, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at home.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 25, at Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey, with Apostle Marcus Becton officiating.

The burial will follow in Little Piney Grove Church Cemetery, Clinton.

Mrs. Draughon is survived by her mother, Ester Draughon of Magnolia; father, John Junior Draughon of Newark, NJ; daughter, Jazmine Robinson of Warsaw; sons, Michale Marable, Sr., Kenny Draughon both of Clinton, Torrey Verdun of Dudley, Phil Marable, Jr. of Fayetteville; sisters, Wanda Draughon of Rochester, NY and Stephanie Draughon of Chicago, Ill.; brothers, John Draughon of Cary and Dwight Draughon of Bronx, NY; and 11 grandchildren.

Online condolences can be sent to www.worleyfuneralhomeinc.com