Barbara Simonson

CLINTON — Mrs. Barbara Ann Kitchen Simonson, 77, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at her home in Clinton, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Barnhill officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at the Lutheran Cemetery in Loyal, Wisconsin.

Born on Feb. 15, 1943 in Commerce, Georgia, Barbara was the daughter of the late Lonnie Kitchen and Annie Mary Lacey Kitchen and widow of Bruce Allen Simonson. She was a veteran of the United States Navy and a retired employee with Sanmina. She was a dedicated member of Tyndall Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church and loved her church family and friends. She was a loving and kind woman with a heart of gold and in every sense the epitome of a lady. She always looked for the good in every situation, finding the "bright side" and always positive. She had a passion for animals, especially dogs and seemed to always have at least one "furry friend" in her home. More than anything, Barbara loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren – they were her world. She was a bright and shining presence wherever she was and will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memory, a daughter, Amy S. Peters and husband, Mark of California; two sons, David Simonson and wife, Tracey of Fayetteville and Jeff Simonson and wife, Marie of Clinton; six grandchildren, Jessica Thornton, Emily Simonson, Evelyn Simonson, Joan Taylor, Bruce Simonson and Gabriel Simonson; five great-grandchildren, Haylee and Jackson Turner, Claire and Skyler Thornton and Theodore Taylor; and one brother, Jerry Kitchen of Commerce, Georgia.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Mary Jean Jones; and two brothers, Frank and Aubrey Kitchen.

Visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family asks that flowers be omitted, and memorials be made to the American Cancer Society online at www.cancer.org or by mail to: P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

