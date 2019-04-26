AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Barbara Ann Williams, 67, of Autryville, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Freedom Baptist Church, 2099 Tyndall Bridge Road, Salemburg, with the Rev. Paul Honeycutt and the Rev. Bryan Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Barbara was born January 14, 1952 in Sampson County. She was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Lee Draughon Sessoms; her husband, Charles Larry Williams; a grandson, Kolby Lee Marley; two sisters, Becky Lee Godbold, and Betty Joyce Autry; and a sister-in-law, Denise W. Barnes.

She was a former Girl Scout Leader and a Substitute School Teacher. She volunteered many hours in school activities and received the Governor's Award for the numerous hours volunteered.

She is survived by her two children, Robin W. Marley (Keith) of Salemburg, and Charles Larry Williams, II (Barbara) of White Lake; seven grandchildren, Kendall Marley, McKenzie Williams, Ashlyn Williams, Kaison Marley, Ayden Williams, Kennedy Williams, and Spencer Williams; one brother, Ricky Walter Sessoms of Roseboro; two sisters, Vicki S. Hamm (Ronnie) of Autryville, and Fran S. Matthis (Ashley) of Clinton; her sister-in-law, Nancy W. Norris (Lee) of Eastover; her brother-in-law, Steve Barnes of Autryville; one niece, nine nephews, five great nieces, and four great nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.Saturday, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, and other times at her home.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.