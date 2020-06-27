Barbara Jean Hairr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Jean Hairr

CLINTON — Barbara Jean Hairr, 82, of 887 Beaverdam Road, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home.

A funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 28, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, with the Rev. Robbie Gilbert officiating. Interment will follow in the Owen Grove PFWB Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home and at other times at the home.

Barbara, born in 1938 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Oscar Lee Jordan, Sr. and Armatha Tew Jordan. She retired from Hope and Jordan Grocery and was a member of Owen PFWB Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lutrell Hairr and siblings, Bertha Cook, Fannie Crumpler, Oscar Lee (O. L.) Jordan, Jr., Kathleen Bradshaw, Lillian Oates and Hubbard Jordan.

Survivors include; children, Ronald Keith Hairr and wife Julia and Shelia Hairr Williard and husband Dwayne; grandchildren, Holly Hair Montross and husband Matthew James and Thomas Luke Jones; and sister, Beulah Stroud. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved