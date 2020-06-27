Barbara Jean Hairr

CLINTON — Barbara Jean Hairr, 82, of 887 Beaverdam Road, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home.

A funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 28, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, with the Rev. Robbie Gilbert officiating. Interment will follow in the Owen Grove PFWB Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home and at other times at the home.

Barbara, born in 1938 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Oscar Lee Jordan, Sr. and Armatha Tew Jordan. She retired from Hope and Jordan Grocery and was a member of Owen PFWB Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lutrell Hairr and siblings, Bertha Cook, Fannie Crumpler, Oscar Lee (O. L.) Jordan, Jr., Kathleen Bradshaw, Lillian Oates and Hubbard Jordan.

Survivors include; children, Ronald Keith Hairr and wife Julia and Shelia Hairr Williard and husband Dwayne; grandchildren, Holly Hair Montross and husband Matthew James and Thomas Luke Jones; and sister, Beulah Stroud. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.