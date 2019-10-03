EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — Barbara Mitchell Stancil, 63, passed away on Sept. 12, 2019 at Sun Coast Hospice in Palm Harbor, Fla.

She was born on Nov. 13, 1955 in New Bern, to Michael and Mary Pierce Mitchell. Barbara attended East Carolina University and received a bachelor's in Geology.

She married Bob Stancil on Nov. 28, 1980. They were happily married for 38 years.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Bob of Emerald Isle; her daughter, Abigail of Midland, Texas; her father, Michael and stepmom Alma Mitchell of Havelock; her brothers, Tommy (Judy) Mitchell of Bayboro, James (Carla) Mitchell of Jacksonville, Fla., David Mitchell of Livingston, Texas, Chris Mitchell of Livingston, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Pierce Mitchell and brother, Jerry Mitchell.

A celebration of life will be held at her home in Emerald Isle on Oct. 19.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org) or .