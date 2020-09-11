1/1
Bascom Josh "B.J." Johnson
Bascom Josh "B.J." Johnson

GARLAND — Mr. Bascom Josh "B.J." Johnson, 84, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at UNC Rex Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Parkersburg Baptist Church, 204 Reeves Road, Garland, with the Rev. Michael Salisbury and the Rev. Donnie Myers officiating. Burial will follow at Parkersburg Cemetery.

Born Oct. 22, 1935, B.J. was the son of Bascom Josh and Mollie Hudson Johnson. He was a farmer. Also, Mr. Johnson was the president of Parkersburg Bear Hunting Club.

He is survived by his son, Bobby Stone of Monroe; one sister, Mildred Johnson Lewis of Fayetteville; his companion, Mary Johnson of Harrells; two nieces; and two nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2-2:50 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
