CLINTON — Beatrice Cox, 89, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton.

A Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Sandhill Cemetery in Clinton with the Rev. Willie Bowen officiating.

A visitation walk thru will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation,1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.

Hope Valley Hawkins is honored to serve the Cox Family.