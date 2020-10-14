1/1
Becky Hall Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Becky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Becky Hall Williams

ROSEBORO — Becky Hall Williams, 55, of 124 Bulldog Lane, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Mill Creek Baptist Church in Roseboro, NC.

Becky leaves behind to cherish her memories: husband, Edward Williams of the home; children, Jessica Fye (Michael) of Roseboro, Rodney Williams (Maloree) of Wilmington and Justin Williams (Brittany) of Roseboro; parents, George and Edith Sessoms Hall Jr.; siblings, Vicky Hall (Eddie) of Roseboro and Billy Hall (Connie) of Roseboro; and nine grandchildren.

The family of Becky Hall Williams has entrusted Hope Valley Hawkins with all professional services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved