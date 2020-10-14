Becky Hall Williams

ROSEBORO — Becky Hall Williams, 55, of 124 Bulldog Lane, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Mill Creek Baptist Church in Roseboro, NC.

Becky leaves behind to cherish her memories: husband, Edward Williams of the home; children, Jessica Fye (Michael) of Roseboro, Rodney Williams (Maloree) of Wilmington and Justin Williams (Brittany) of Roseboro; parents, George and Edith Sessoms Hall Jr.; siblings, Vicky Hall (Eddie) of Roseboro and Billy Hall (Connie) of Roseboro; and nine grandchildren.

The family of Becky Hall Williams has entrusted Hope Valley Hawkins with all professional services.