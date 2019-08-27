Belva Jackson

CLINTON — Mrs. Belva Joyce Smith Jackson, 88, of 344 Southwood Drive, passed away Monday morning, Aug. 26, 2019 at her home.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Immanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Ameen officiating. Burial will follow in the Grandview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Born on May 19, 1931 in Rebel City, Belva was the daughter of the late Vander and Brilla Williams Smith and widow to Earnest Granville Jackson. She attended Immanuel Baptist Church and was a homemaker all her life.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda J. Lanne of Lillington and Wanda J. Sessoms of Clinton; two sons, Jackie Jackson of Clinton and Larry Jackson of Rose Hill; two sisters, Betty Lou Smith of Roseboro and Annette Tew of Elm City; one brother, Charles Smith of SC; eight grandchildren, Teresa Joyce Herring, Ashley Jacqueline Jackson, Jameson Jackson, Wayne Jackson, Dan Matthews, Deanna Kedich, Ralph Simmons Jr. and Chris Simmons.

She was also blessed with 14 great-grandchildren, Hayden, Garrett, Sommer, Gage, Skylar, Caleb, Alexis, Emily, Hunter, Becca, Evie, Kaleb, Nevaeh and Ayden.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Jackson.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, prior to the service, beginning at 2 p.m.; and other times at her home.

