Ben McFadden

CLINTON — Mr. Ben McFadden, 87, of 213 Forest Trail, formerly of Roseboro, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Magnolia Assisted Living Facility, Clinton, N.C.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Roseboro. Burial will follow in the Roseboro-Snow Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, from at Carter Funeral Home in Garland, N.C.