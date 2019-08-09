Berlene Pitts

PLAIN VIEW — Berlene Autry Pitts, 85, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Harnett Woods Nursing Home in Dunn.

She was born Jan. 11, 1934 in Sampson County, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Jim Autry and Iner Lee Autry. She is also preceded in death by, brothers, Dallie Autry and Hubert Autry and a great grandchild, Ryan McFarland.

Berlene was a lady that always shared what was on her mind, was strong willed and deeply devoted to her family. She enjoyed spending time in the outdoors and could be found in her yard among her plants. She was a member of Old Mill Church of God and had a strong faith in the Lord that she passed down to her family as a legacy of love.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Brent Crizer and wife Debbie of Holly Springs, NC, Larry Pitts and wife Tammy of Salemburg, NC and Gary Pitts of Plainview, NC; grandchildren, April Williams and husband Jason, Sherrie Slattery and husband Sean, Carrie Crizer and Larry Wayne Pitts and wife Morgan; great grandchildren, Seth McFarland (Brittney), Marissa Hawley, Austin Whitehead and McKenna Denise Pitts; a great-great grandchild, Kenzleigh McFarland; and numerous other loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Cromartie Miller Funeral Home in Dunn, NC.

A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Old Mill Church of God, 170 Williams Lake Road, Roseboro, NC. Burial will follow in Family Cemeter-Autry Daniels in Salemburg, NC.

Cromartie Miller Funeral Home is assisting the family.