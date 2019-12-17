Berline Jones

CLINTON — Berline Goodman Jones, 91, of 9546 N US 421 Hwy., died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC with her loving family by her side.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at New Bethel Bapitst Church with the Rev. Terry Cummings, Dr. Christopher Webb, and Dr. Randy Simmons officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the funeral service at New Bethel Baptist Church.

Mrs. Berline, a native of Sampson County was born to the late Marvin Goodman and Annie Ammons Goodman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Tom Willie Jones and son Jefffery Wayne Jones. She was a lifelong member of New Bethel Baptist Church, living her life being dedicated to God and her family. Her favorite pass times were being a farmer's wife and spending time with her family.

She always put others before herself. Mrs. Berline is survived by her sons, Glenn Davis Jones and daughter-in-law Sue, who was the daughter she never had, and Lee Marvin Jones of Clinton. She was blessed with three grandchildren, Jackie Warren and husband Clint, Jamie Carr and husband Craig, and Caroline Brewer and husband Danny. She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Logan, Hailey, Reagan, MacKenzie, Chloe and Camden; her sister, Marshell Goodman Carter of Fayetteville; brother, the Rev. James E. Goodman of Clinton as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was also very blessed with having Mrs. Ruby Byrd in her life.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.