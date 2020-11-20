1/1
Bernice Avery "B. A." Gautier
Bernice Avery "B. A." Gautier

Clinton — Bernice Avery "B. A." Gautier, 77, of 306 Carolina Ave., passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Southwood Nursing Center.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with Rev. E. C. Mattocks officiating. Interment will follow in the Clinton Cemetery and the family will receive friends after the interment and at other times at the home of his aunt, Irene Darden (504 Underwood Street, Clinton). Please wear mask and practice social distancing.

B. A., born in 1943 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Bernice Gautier and Thelma Gainey Gautier. He was the owner of an auto body repair shop and a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

Survivors include his aunt, Irene Gainey Darden, numerous cousins and friends, and special friends, "Pee Wee" (Albert Smith) and "Pogie" (Sam Usher, Jr.).

Memorials may be made to Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 3790 Faison Hwy, Clinton, NC 28328. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
