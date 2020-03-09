Bertha Mae Pope

CLINTON — Bertha Mae Pope, 90, of 1001 Pope Road, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

A funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with the Rev. E.C. Mattocks, the Rev. Bill West and the Rev. Jonathan Daniels officiating. Interment will follow in the Clinton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home and at other times at the home.

Bertha, born in 1930 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Arthur Tate Pope and Rowena Tyndall Pope. She was a caregiver and a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Alton Pope and Dorothy Carter.

Survivors include: daughter, Gloria Royal; son, Melvin Carter; grandchildren, Shannon Jones and husband James, Brandie Daniels and husband Jonathan, and John Royal; great grandchildren, Avery Jones, Trace Jones, Ian Daniels, Madison Daniels, Jacob Daniels, Malaki Royal, Lexi Royal and Whitni Royal.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.