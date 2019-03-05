Bertie Adam Williams Jr. was born August 11, 1934 in Sampson County and died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. surrounded by his loving wife of 57 years and his children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertie Adam, Sr. and Edna Williams; his oldest son, Danny Williams; sisters, Eloise Muse, Evelyn Norton and Juanita Van Valkenburg; and brothers, Edward Muse and Delbert Muse.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife and love of his life, Patricia Dail Williams; a son, Bertie Adam Williams III and wife, Shannon; two daughters, Gloria Ogburn and husband, Arnie and Debra Baxley and husband, Richard; grandchildren, Jeffrey Owen, Tiffany Holland, Ryan Jackson, Garret Jackson, Ashlyn Williams and Annadale Williams; and two great-grandchildren, Khira and Bayla Owen.

Bertie Williams had many accomplishments in his life. He started his first company in December 1965 named Williams Electric, then in 1968, he opened a second company, Williams Heating and Air. And later, with his wife by his side and their love for building and land development, he began B.A. Williams Construction in 1979 and started building homes which continued for 40 years.

Mr. Williams would tell you that through all his accomplishments in his life, his greatest one was his family. He had unconditional love for his family, his wife, Patricia and let's not forget his beloved pet, "Sissy".

Not only was Mr. Williams a great business man, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he loved his beagles and his ponds. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and Nascar fan. You were always welcome to come to any football game, baseball game or Nascar race, as long as you were a Redskins, Atlanta Braves or Kyle Bush Fan.

Come celebrate his life with us from 10:45-11:45 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home with a service immediately following at 12 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be held at Old Bluff Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Wade.

Services entrusted to Rogers and Breece Funeral Home 500 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.