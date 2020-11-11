1/1
Bessie Stephens
Bessie Stephens

NEWTON GROVE — Bessie Stephens, 87, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at her home.

A visitation will be held from 12-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, with family present from 5-6 pm.

At the family's request the burial will be held privately.

Bessie leaves a legacy of three sons, Daries E. Monk, James B. Stephens, Mark A. (Jasmine) Stephens; and two daughters, Gwendolyn F. Clark (William) and Patty Stephens. She has 27 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Hope Valley Hawkins is honored to serve the family of Bessie Stephens.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-0061
