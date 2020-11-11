Bessie Stephens

NEWTON GROVE — Bessie Stephens, 87, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at her home.

A visitation will be held from 12-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, with family present from 5-6 pm.

At the family's request the burial will be held privately.

Bessie leaves a legacy of three sons, Daries E. Monk, James B. Stephens, Mark A. (Jasmine) Stephens; and two daughters, Gwendolyn F. Clark (William) and Patty Stephens. She has 27 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Hope Valley Hawkins is honored to serve the family of Bessie Stephens.