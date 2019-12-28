Betsy Jean Watson Moore

GARNER — Betsy Jean Watson Moore (born March 17, 1941), of Garner, N.C., passed away Dec. 3, 2019, at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh.

She was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Betsy Pope Watson; husband, Robert Leo Moore; and eldest daughter, Barbara Ann Moore Williams.

She is survived by her youngest daughter, Lynn Moore Frisby; siblings, Elsie Watson Kersey, Jasper C. (Pete) Watson, and Joyce Watson Pearson; three grandchildren; Thomas Frisby (partner Zach), Marisa Frisby, and Alexander Williams (wife Deana); nephew, Bryan King (wife Tammy); son-in-law Wallace Carl Williams; many cousins, and friends.

She lived in many states including North Carolina, California, Hawaii, and Ohio. She was a loving mother who was always there for her daughters. She was very hard working and a very sweet person. She was a secretary at Certified Alarm and at Tecumseh in Ohio for many years; and continued work in the Raleigh area until retirement.

When her daughters were young children, she used to make them summer outfits. She was really into genealogy and reading. She kept many photo albums throughout the years of family members and places she had visited. She was also a fan of learning about ancient Egypt and enjoyed going to family reunions.

Along with the Carolina Panthers, she also was a fan of the Oakland Raiders. Betsy Jean and Thomas shared the same interest in the Carolina Panthers as it was her who was responsible for him getting interested in the team. They would often talk about football and usually that would be about the Panthers messing up. Also the two would in general talk about North Carolina sports teams.

In addition to her children and grandchildren, something that gave her extreme pride was being a USMC spouse, the wife of a Marine who survived combat in Vietnam. A graveside service will be held at Montlawn Memorial Park (veterans section), 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, on Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. Following the service, a reception for family and friends will be held at Post 10225, 1706 W. Garner Rd., Garner.