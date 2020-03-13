Bette Cox

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Bette Cox, 80, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Peters Creek Baptist Church with Dr. David Bays officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Cox was a native of Coledale, Pa., the daughter of Chester Davis and Mary Elizabeth Englert Kasper. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Eddie Leon Cox, a son, Michael Finchcork and three brothers, Charles Davis, Harold Davis and Edward Davis. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Brown of Cameron and Kimberlley Welker of Wade; three sons, Louis O'Boyle of Eastover, Billy O'Boyle of Florida and John O'Boyle of Roseboro; sister, Adele Mann of Pennsylvania; two brothers, Paul Kasper of New Jersey and Joseph Kasper of Pennsylvania; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Butler Funeral Home, P.O. Box 638, Roseboro, N.C. 28382 to help family with funeral expenses.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.