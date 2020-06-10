Bettie R. Godwin

CLINTON — Ms. Bettie R. Godwin, 80, of Share Cake Road, Clinton, passed away at her residence on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Left to cherish her memories are her son; Thomas Godwin, Jr. of the home and brother; Bryan Overman of Goldsboro.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Godwin, Sr.; her parents, Roland and Katherine Overman; son, Scott Lee Godwin and sister, Diane Brooks.

No services will be held at this time.

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home, Inc., Newton Grove, North Carolina.