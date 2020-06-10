Bettie R. Godwin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bettie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bettie R. Godwin

CLINTON — Ms. Bettie R. Godwin, 80, of Share Cake Road, Clinton, passed away at her residence on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Left to cherish her memories are her son; Thomas Godwin, Jr. of the home and brother; Bryan Overman of Goldsboro.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Godwin, Sr.; her parents, Roland and Katherine Overman; son, Scott Lee Godwin and sister, Diane Brooks.

No services will be held at this time.

Online condolences may be made at; www.westanddunn.com

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home, Inc., Newton Grove, North Carolina.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West and Dunn Funeral Home
503 Raleigh Street
Newton Grove, NC 28366
(910) 594-1004
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved