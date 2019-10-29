Betty Carter Cashwell

GARLAND — Mrs. Betty Carter Cashwell, 86, of 1770 Hill Circle Road, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Cashwell was born Dec. 30, 1932 in Sampson County, the daughter of the late Graham Carter and Ila Callahan Carter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Quince Cashwell, and two sisters, Joyce Lamb and Judy Gordon.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Garland Baptist Church, by the Rev. Ed Rouse. Burial will follow in the Garland Cemetery.

Mrs. Cashwell is survived by three sons, Brad Faircloth of Garland, Quince Cashwell and wife Nancy Cashwell of Garland, Chris Faircloth and wife Sue Faircloth of Clinton; one sister, Sara C. Moore and husband Grady Moore of Garland; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Carter Funeral Home in Garland.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland, www.carterfh.com.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
