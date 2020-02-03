Betty Hairr

SALEMBURG — Mrs. Betty Doris Lucas Hairr, 86, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at the Rolling Ridge Assisted Living in Newton Grove.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Salemburg Baptist Church with the Rev. Bobby Tew officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday at the church prior to the service.

Mrs. Hairr was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Annie Belle Lucas. She was preceded in death by her mother and husband, D.B. Hairr. She was a retired insurance agent and a member of the Salemburg Baptist church where she served as secretary and librarian for a number of years. She was past president of the Sampson County Insurance Women's Association and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by a son, David Brewer Hairr and wife, Karen of Salemburg; daughter, Teresa Hairr McLemore and husband, Ray of Roseboro; five grandchildren, Andrea Hunter (Kevin), Kevin Hairr, Brett Hairr (Amy) all of Salemburg, Susan McLemore Wood (Jonathan) of Fuquay-Varina and Dennis McLemore (Pam) of Dunn; and 10 great grandchildren, Jana Hunter, Kollin Hunter, Ryley Hairr, Kaylie Hairr, Dorman Hairr, Dalaney Hairr, Peyton Wood, Brayden Wood, Sykler McLemore and Tanner McLemore.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.