Betty Wilson

CLINTON — Mrs. Betty Ellington Wilson, 80, of 804 College St., passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice House in Goldsboro, N.C.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Keith Hatcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery.

Born in Granville County on Nov. 9, 1938, Betty was the daughter of the late Sherman Beetle and Nora Lee Roberts Ellington. Betty was an employee at the Dialysis Center and attended Providence Baptist Church in Oxford. She loved life and cherished her family dearly.

Betty is survived by her husband, Vergle Wilson of the home; two daughters, Tammy Carrothers of Clinton and Rhonda Herring of Pikeville; one son, Danny Wilson and wife, Melinda of Turkey; four sisters, Rebecca Strickland of Oxford, Sarah Barbour of Oxford, Shirley Adams of Durham and Julia Riddle of Virginia Beach, Va..; four brothers, Pete Eillington of Oxford, Butch Ellington of Oxford, Ronnie Ellington of Kerr Lake and Mike Ellington of Oxford; two grandchildren, Jay Wilson and wife, Jessie and Lindsay Hatcher and husband, Christian; and four great-grandchildren, Jerrahd, Jayhdon, Jazmhyn and Jayhce Wilson.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Kenny Ellington and one son, Warren J. Wilson.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. and other times at the home of her daughter, Tammy Carrothers, 113-B 4th St., Clinton, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Betty's memory by donating to the Kidney Dialysis Foundation online by visiting www.kdf.org. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

