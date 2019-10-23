Betty Harmon

NEWTON GROVE — Mrs. Betty Ruth Harmon, 86, of 135 Surles Harmon Lane, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at home.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Western Assembly Disciples Headquarters, Newton Grove, with Elder Angelo Surles officiating. Burial will be in Sandhill Cemetery, Clinton.

A visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, with the family present from 5-6 p.m.

Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
