1/1
Betty Long
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Long

CLINTON — Betty Long, 59, of 515 Balsey St., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

Betty worked as a bookkeeper at Sampson Building Supply in Clinton, NC, for 28 years. In addition to her parents, Betty is also preceded in death by brothers Norman Long, Charles Long, and Ben Long.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel in Clinton, NC, with the Rev. Richard Weeks officiating.

Betty leaves to cherish her memories: life partner, Terry Owens of Clinton, NC; daughter, Amanda Bates Fann and husband Bruce of Salemburg, NC; sister, Sue Simms of Clinton, NC; brother, Bob Long of Colorado; and one granddaughter.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 6-8 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.

Hope Valley Hawkins is honored to serve the Long/Fann families.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-0061
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved