Betty Long

CLINTON — Betty Long, 59, of 515 Balsey St., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

Betty worked as a bookkeeper at Sampson Building Supply in Clinton, NC, for 28 years. In addition to her parents, Betty is also preceded in death by brothers Norman Long, Charles Long, and Ben Long.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel in Clinton, NC, with the Rev. Richard Weeks officiating.

Betty leaves to cherish her memories: life partner, Terry Owens of Clinton, NC; daughter, Amanda Bates Fann and husband Bruce of Salemburg, NC; sister, Sue Simms of Clinton, NC; brother, Bob Long of Colorado; and one granddaughter.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 6-8 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.

