Betty Lou Tyndall Hall

STEDMAN — Mrs. Betty Lou Tyndall Hall, 77, of Stedman passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Mrs. Hall was native of Sampson County, the daughter of Wilbert and Elma Hairr Tyndall. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Roy Keith Hall, grandson, Bret West and a brother, Wayne Tyndall. She was a retired employee of the Cumberland County Dept. of Social Service and a member of the Long Branch Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Roy H. Hall of the home; daughter, Lisa H. Bullard and husband, Frank of Fayetteville; two grandsons, Nick West and Eli West both of Fayetteville; granddaughter, Brittany Bullard of Fayetteville; great granddaughter, Danica Gibson of Fayetteville and a brother, Michael Tyndall of Hope Mills.

In light of the recent restrictions due to the coronavirus, the family will have a private service on Friday, March 20, at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman with Rev. Ricky Spell officiating. Burial will follow in the Daniel Hall Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the home, 160 John Nunnery Road, Stedman, on Thursday from 1-6 p.m. Friends are also welcome to come by the funeral home starting Thursday at 12 noon until 5 p.m. to pay their respects to Mrs. Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Long Branch Baptist Church Operation Christmas Child, P.O. Box 461 Autryville, N.C. 28318.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, N.C.