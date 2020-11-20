Betty Lou Lane

CLINTON — Betty Lou Lane, 86, of 111 Lake Point Lane, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at Southwood Nursing Center.

Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 21 at Grandview Memorial Garden with Rev. Tim Ameen and Rev. Chris Butler officiating. The family will receive friends after the service and at other times at the home of her daughter, Lou Weeks, at 111 Lake Point Lane, Clinton, NC 28328.

Betty, born 1934 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Arthur Marion Hill and Mollie Ellis Hill. She retired with West Point Pepperell Mills and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Junior Lane, son, Kenneth M. Lane, and son-in-law, Harvey Hall.

Survivors include; children, Judy L. Hall, Robert "Bobby" A. Lane and Lou L. Weeks (Tracy); grandchildren, Charles E. Hall (Hope), Jon C. Hall (Lisa), R. Blake Lane (Sharon), and Caroline L. Naylor (Andrew); great-grandchildren, Madison Hall, Kevin Hall, Tyler Hall, Caleb Lane, Whitley Lane, Sadie Naylor, Grayson Naylor, Cullen Naylor; sister, Eunice Hollingsworth (Eugene), Faye Faircloth (Henry), Jean H. Vann (Ralph); and sisters-in-law, Lucille L. Chesnutt (Larry) and Peggy L. Clifton.

