Betty Porter

ROSEBORO — Surrounded by her family, Mrs Betty Jewel Tew Porter went home to be with her heavenly father on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Hollands Chapel Church Family Life Center.

Mrs Porter was born in 1934 in Sampson County to the late Owen Dallas and Bettie Jane Wrench Tew. She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Ray Porter and daughter, Dina Porter Fann. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Carlton and Charles Tew and sisters, Estaline Bass and Reavis Tew.

Mrs. Porter is survived by her daughters Malia P. Hollingsworth, and husband Billy and Kaye P. Heinz and husband Dan, both of Salemburg; five grandchildren, Gina H. Autry and husband Max; Daniel Ivan Heinz and wife Melissa, Brynn Porter Fann, Allyson Jewel Heinz, and Anna Kathleen Heinz. She is also survived by three great grandchildren; Hollin Blake Autry, Lia Gracyn Autry, and Cole Porter Autry.

Prior to her retirement Mrs. Porter worked as a teacher's assistant of the Exceptional Children's Class at Lakewood High School. She also worked as a substitute teacher for Sampson County Schools. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Hollands Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Tommy Newton, and 3HC staff; Natalie Oliver, Brooke Tedder, Daisy Alexander, Gwen Pope, Yvette Williams, and Videshia Royal; as well as her special volunteer, Mary Herring Lee; for their compassion and care shown to their Momma and Ma-Ma Betty.

Mrs. Porter expressed her love for her family and friends through the many birthday cakes, goodies, and Sunday lunches she provided. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren with all her might and always made sure they had a treat when they came to see her.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home.

