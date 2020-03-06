HARRELLS — Mrs. Betty Ray Sellars Johnson, of Harrells, departed this life on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington.

She leaves to cherish her memories, sons, Henry Ray (Betty) Johnson Sr., of Wagram, Alonzo Wayne Johnson Sr., of N.C. Veterans Home, Fayetteville; Carl Lee (Pearlene) Johnson of Bowie, Md., Evans Thompson (Pamela) Johnson, of Madison, Tenn; daughters, Betty Carolyn Johnson and Sylvia Johnson (John) Akins, both of Harrells; sisters, Edna P. Lewis and Glorious M. Alford, both of Harrells; brothers, Jimmy L. Sellars, Washington, D.C., Ivory Sellars, Philadelphia, and Jeffrey F. Sellars, Harrells.

Also, she is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives, friends, and other loved ones who affectionately called her "Ma Betty," "Granma Betty," "Ms. Betty," even "Ms. BJ."

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Keathern Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 92 Bland School Road, Harrells. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Carter Funeral Home in Garland. The family will be in attendance from 3 to 4 p.m. Services provided by Carter Funeral Home of Garland. www.carterfh.com