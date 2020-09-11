1/
Betty (Spencer) Warren
Betty Spencer Warren

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Betty Spencer Warren, 81, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Roseboro United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bobby Herring officiating. Burial will follow in the Roseboro Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1-1:50 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Mrs. Warren was a native of Randolph County, the daughter of Robert Lee and Lillian Beatrice Rush Spencer. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years, Joe Ellis Warren; a daughter, Liza Spencer Warren; and son, Joe Ellis Warren, Jr.

She was a beloved wife, mother, and homemaker and a member of the Roseboro United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Lee Warren Hickman and husband, Aaron of Knightdale; one grandson, Joe Warren Hickman; two brothers, Marvin Clay Spencer and wife, Margaret of Winston-Salem and John D. Spencer and wife, Wendy of Asheboro.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
