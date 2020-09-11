Betty Spencer Warren

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Betty Spencer Warren, 81, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Roseboro United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bobby Herring officiating. Burial will follow in the Roseboro Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1-1:50 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Mrs. Warren was a native of Randolph County, the daughter of Robert Lee and Lillian Beatrice Rush Spencer. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years, Joe Ellis Warren; a daughter, Liza Spencer Warren; and son, Joe Ellis Warren, Jr.

She was a beloved wife, mother, and homemaker and a member of the Roseboro United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Lee Warren Hickman and husband, Aaron of Knightdale; one grandson, Joe Warren Hickman; two brothers, Marvin Clay Spencer and wife, Margaret of Winston-Salem and John D. Spencer and wife, Wendy of Asheboro.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.