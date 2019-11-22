CLINTON — Mrs. Betty Westbrook Royals, 80, of 818 Peachtree St., died at Sampson Regional Medial Center Friday morning, Nov. 22, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tony Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Hilcrest Cemetery at Newton Grove.

Born in 1939 in Sampson County, Betty was the daughter of the late Wade Hampton and Eunice Warwick Westbrook. She was a member of Pleasant Union Christian Church and a retired employee with Handy Hugo's. She was the widow of James "Tink" Royals. Betty loved going to the beach and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was always a loving person and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Jackie Hudson; two daughters, Sue Royals and Sheila R. Harris both of Clinton; two sisters, Gloria Orozco and Linda Montez both of Clinton; one brother, Wade Westbrook of Clinton; two grandchildren, Tara Lane and Christy Tyndall; three great grandchildren, Catelynn Tyndall, Chasity Tyndall and Kaleb Lane.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Sunday and other times at the home of her daughter at 101 E. Johnson St., Clinton. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com

