Betty Williamson Speight, 63, was born on March 25, 1956 in Clinton, to the late Fulton Lee Williamson Sr. and Annie Elizabeth Rich. She departed this life on Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019 at Sentara Careplex Hospital, Hampton, Va.

She was a retiree from the Hampton City Schools System, with prior teaching experience at Bossier/ Caddo Parish Louisiana, DOD & Italian Montissouri Schools in Naples, Italy, Hampton University Lab School, Albemarle County Schools of Virginia and Sampson County Schools. Betty is a graduate of Union High School, Class of 1974.

Her memory will be cherished by her husband Curfew Speight, Sr., daughter, Virginia Speight; and son, Curfew Speight Jr.

A service in her honor will begin with a viewing from noon to 1 p.m. and the actual Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 8, at First United Church of Christ, 1017 Todds Lane, Hampton, Va.

Arrangements made by Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, VA 23663. 757-723-4117.