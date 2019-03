Betty Zepeda

ROSEBORO — Betty Zepeda, 57, of 4016 Andrews Chapel Road, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home.

Betty was born in 1961 to the late Calvin and Hetty Ramsey Jefferson and worked for Barnhill Contracting Company as a truck driver. She was also preceded in death by a grandchild Zechari Ojeda and a brother John Jefferson.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 9 p.m. Saturday evening, March 23, at the home, 4016 Andrews Chapel Road, Roseboro.

Betty leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Sherry Gloshen (husband Nick) of Roseboro; son, Jason Ojeda (wife Elizabeth) of Wilson; brothers, Gary Jefferson of Salem, Va., Roy Jefferson of Red Oak, N.C.; sisters, Della Hogston of Salem, Va. and Sheila Jefferson of Roseboro; and nine grandchildren.

Services entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.