Beverly Ann Sutton Puryear

CLINTON — Mrs. Beverly Ann Sutton Puryear, 60, of 2580 Edmond Matthis Rd., passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, with her loving husband by her side.

Born on Oct. 18, 1959 in Sampson County, Beverly was the daughter of the late Horace Ray and Mary Ann Bryant Sutton. She graduated from Mt. Olive College with a Business Degree; and obtained a Teaching Degree from Fayetteville State. She was a teacher for many years at Union Elementary and Hargrove Elementary and especially enjoyed teaching Pre-K and Kindergarten. She had a passion for children and was loved by all her students. Beverly's "world" was her daughter, Susan Leigh and she loved nothing more than supporting her in every way possible. Wherever Susan was, you could find her parents – cheering her on and being her number one fan. Beverly also loved to travel to antique shops, going all over the Carolinas to find new "treasures". She had a passion for Beach Music and loved to shag, and over the last several years enjoyed going on cruises. Beverly had many friends, co-workers and students who loved her dearly. She will be greatly missed.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Tommy Puryear of the home; brother, Ray Sutton and wife, Angie of Georgia; and three nieces: McKenzie, Kylie and Leah Sutton; sisters-in-law: Wilma Osborne of Clinton (and her daughter, Nicole), Etta Maynard (Tom) of Garner and brother-in-law, Chris Puryear of Clinton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Leigh Puryear.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rodney Hall officiating. Burial will follow at the Clinton Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home; and other times at her home. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Puryear Family.