JACKSONVILLE — Mr. Billie Faison Sr., 78, of 402 Scotsdale Drive passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital, Jackson.

The graveside service will be held at noon Monday, Nov. 16, at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Spring Lake, with the Rev. Leslie Morrisey officiating and Military Honors.

The burial will follow the service.

Public viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Worley Funeral Home, Clinton.

Service will be live-streamed via Worley Funeral Home Facebook page.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.