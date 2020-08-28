Billy Ray Wilbourne

CLINTON— Billy Ray Wilbourne, 71, of 3085 Taylors Bridge Hwy, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Rex Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29 at Clinton City Cemetery with Pastor Lynn Blackburn officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the home.

Billy, born in 1948 in Sampson County, was the son of the late William Ernest Wilbourne and Rena Bass Wilbourne. He was an NC State Building Contractor.

Survivors include: wife of 50 years, Jackie B. Wilbourne; son, Christopher Scott Wilbourne and fiancé Kimberly; daughter, Jennifer Rose Wilbourne; grandson, Zane Ernest Wilbourne and wife Cassie Wilbourne, grandson, Railey Kane Wilbourne, grandson, Dillon Noah Bass, granddaughter, Kaliahna Samara Ashley, and grandson, Adrian Dakota Ashley; great-granddaughter-to-be, Paisley Rae Wilbourne; sister, Ernestine Burgess (Johnny); and brother, Gene Wilbourne (Phyllis). Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Memorials may be made to one's favorite charity.