Blanche Bradshaw Edwards

Obituary
Blanche Edwards

CLINTON — Blanche Bradshaw Edwards, 84, of 316 Ferrell St., passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at The Magnolia Assisted Living Center.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Spirit of Life Church with the Rev. Darian Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park.

Born on April 4, 1935 in Sampson County, Blanche was the daughter of the late Eddie and Carrie Hobbs Bradshaw. She attended Spirit of Life Church and enjoyed puzzlebooks and an avid lover of cats and dogs. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Lockamy of Turkey; four sons, James Edwards, Ronnie Edwards, Donnie Edwards and wife, Iris and Tommy Edwards and wife, Linda, all of Clinton; two sisters, Christine Herring (Ted) of Clinton and Gladys Parris of Wilson; two grandchildren, Kayla Lockamy and Derrick Lockamy; and one great-granddaughter, Avery Davis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Marvin Bradshaw.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home; and other times at the home of her daughter, Beverly, at 891 New Hope Church Road, Turkey.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting ww.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Sampson Independent from July 12 to July 13, 2019
