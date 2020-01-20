Blanche S. McLamb

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Blanche S. McLamb, 79, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Zoar Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Kelvin Blackman officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Tabernacle Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. McLamb was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Earl and Iula Hall Spell. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nathan McLamb; and sister, Alma Doris Autry. She was a clerk with the Smith Oil Company.

She is survived by her daughter, Sondra Tew and husband, Hal of Autryville; two grandchildren, Faron Davis and husband, Matthew of Autryville; grandson, Darren Tew and wife, Ashley of Autryville; two great-grandchildren, Chelsea Tew and Mackenzie Davis; four sisters, Janet Thompson and Patsy Markham, both of Fayetteville, Genevive Humbert of Hardeeville, S.C., and Cathy Baker of Dunn; three brothers, Delano Spell and wife, Betty of Autryville, Selby Spell of California and Woody Spell of Roseboro.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home of her granddaughter, Faron Davis, 3656 Howard Road, Autryville, N.C.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.